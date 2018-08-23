Exelixis (EXEL) Shares Down 1.4%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 192,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,234,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 234,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $4,928,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,390 shares of company stock worth $16,599,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 743,225 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 61.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $315,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 87.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 83.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

