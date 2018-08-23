Exelon Co. (EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $43.93 on Monday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,718.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 148,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

