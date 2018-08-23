Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,553 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,270,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after acquiring an additional 55,857 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $468,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.