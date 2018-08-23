FactSet Research Systems (FDS) versus Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Head to Head Analysis

FactSet Research Systems (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

91.4% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Alphabet Inc Class C’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.22 billion 6.95 $258.25 million $7.31 30.26 Alphabet Inc Class C $110.86 billion 7.58 $12.66 billion $32.05 37.67

Alphabet Inc Class C has higher revenue and earnings than FactSet Research Systems. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet Inc Class C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Alphabet Inc Class C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 10 1 0 1.92 Alphabet Inc Class C 0 2 26 0 2.93

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $193.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.45%. Alphabet Inc Class C has a consensus price target of $1,250.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Alphabet Inc Class C’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet Inc Class C is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet Inc Class C has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alphabet Inc Class C does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Alphabet Inc Class C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 19.37% 55.91% 22.72% Alphabet Inc Class C 13.16% 18.24% 14.32%

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class C beats FactSet Research Systems on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company integrates datasets and analytics across asset classes, and supports the workflow of buy-side and sell-side clients. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information, including quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as offers unique and third-party content through desktop, wireless, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.