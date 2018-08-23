FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 818,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,450,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $266,241,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

