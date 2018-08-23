FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in ONEOK by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 29,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in ONEOK by 84.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 12.1% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 360,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 14.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.22 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

