FedEx Co. (FDX) Holdings Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 14,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.