Ferrari (RACE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.57.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $103.65 and a 1-year high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,028,000 after purchasing an additional 459,151 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,623,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,889,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 15,027.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 337,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,998.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after acquiring an additional 325,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $36,169,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

