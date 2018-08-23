Ferroglobe (GSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ferroglobe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

