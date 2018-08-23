Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $22.79 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,593,985,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,131,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,319,000 after acquiring an additional 103,110 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.67.

NYSE:MMM opened at $204.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $190.57 and a 1-year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

