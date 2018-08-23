Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.50 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,512,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,470 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,247,000 after buying an additional 30,573 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,775,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after buying an additional 74,503 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,347,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,098,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

