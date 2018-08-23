Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 4,209 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 297.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

