Financial Analysis: Cardinal Energy Group (CEGX) vs. Ion Geophysical (IO)

Cardinal Energy Group (NYSE: IO) and Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardinal Energy Group and Ion Geophysical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ion Geophysical $197.55 million 1.25 -$30.24 million ($1.61) -10.93

Cardinal Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ion Geophysical.

Risk & Volatility

Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of -2.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ion Geophysical has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cardinal Energy Group and Ion Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ion Geophysical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ion Geophysical has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.86%. Given Ion Geophysical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ion Geophysical is more favorable than Cardinal Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Energy Group and Ion Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Ion Geophysical -22.99% -79.01% -10.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Ion Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Ion Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ion Geophysical beats Cardinal Energy Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardinal Energy Group Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, as well as related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, and for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; data acquisition; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services. This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

