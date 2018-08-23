Financial Comparison: Citrix Systems (CTXS) & Mobileiron (MOBL)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: MOBL) and Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Mobileiron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Mobileiron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citrix Systems and Mobileiron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 1 8 4 1 2.36 Mobileiron 0 2 3 0 2.60

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus price target of $112.85, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Mobileiron has a consensus price target of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 39.33%. Given Mobileiron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileiron is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and Mobileiron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $2.82 billion 5.39 -$20.71 million $4.14 27.09 Mobileiron $176.49 million 2.69 -$56.29 million ($0.57) -8.29

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileiron. Mobileiron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Mobileiron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 3.23% 64.77% 12.31% Mobileiron -29.39% -131.24% -30.78%

Volatility and Risk

Citrix Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileiron has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Mobileiron on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides content collaboration services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers subscription, software solutions, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users. It serves range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

