Financial Comparison: Collectors Universe (CLCT) and Sothebys (BID)

Sothebys (NASDAQ: CLCT) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sothebys and Collectors Universe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sothebys $989.39 million 2.43 $118.79 million $2.25 20.71 Collectors Universe $70.16 million 1.70 $8.50 million N/A N/A

Sothebys has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe.

Volatility and Risk

Sothebys has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sothebys and Collectors Universe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sothebys 0 1 3 0 2.75 Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sothebys currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Sothebys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sothebys is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Profitability

This table compares Sothebys and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sothebys 10.11% 20.32% 4.53% Collectors Universe 9.11% 41.38% 20.32%

Dividends

Collectors Universe pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Sothebys does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Sothebys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Sothebys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Collectors Universe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sothebys beats Collectors Universe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing Sotheby's International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its Sotheby's brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. Sotheby's was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

