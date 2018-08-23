Financial Review: Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) vs. National Commerce (NCOM)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NASDAQ: NCOM) and National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and National Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 10 3 0 2.07 National Commerce 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $112.46, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. National Commerce has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. Given National Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Commerce is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of National Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of National Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Commerce has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Commerce does not pay a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and National Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 31.38% 13.08% 1.31% National Commerce 18.14% 7.97% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and National Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.23 billion 5.90 $364.14 million $5.45 20.82 National Commerce $129.83 million 7.17 $20.06 million $1.97 22.92

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than National Commerce. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats National Commerce on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 203 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 134 financial centers and approximately 1,300 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial real estate term, residential mortgage, and construction and land development loans, as well as home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans to purchase automobiles and other consumer durable goods. In addition, the company provides factoring, invoicing, collection, and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, and automotive parts and service providers; and electronic banking services, including commercial and retail online banking, automated bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture. The company offers its services through 7 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, and Baldwin County, Alabama; 21 full-service banking offices in central and northeast Florida, including United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Patriot Bank, and FirstAtlantic Bank names; and 2 full-service banking offices and a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. National Commerce Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

