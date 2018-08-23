Financial Review: Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) & Denny’s (DENN)

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ: DENN) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Famous Dave’s of America and Denny’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Denny’s 0 1 1 0 2.50

Denny’s has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Famous Dave’s of America.

Profitability

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America -5.22% 14.23% 5.65% Denny’s 7.56% -39.88% 13.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Denny’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America $64.60 million 0.92 -$8.12 million $0.02 327.50 Denny’s $529.17 million 1.82 $39.59 million $0.58 26.14

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America. Denny’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Famous Dave’s of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denny’s beats Famous Dave’s of America on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 5, 2018, it owned 16 locations and franchised 135 restaurants in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

