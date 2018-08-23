Financial Survey: Fiserv (FISV) vs. RingCentral (RNG)

Fiserv (NYSE: RNG) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fiserv and RingCentral, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 10 4 0 2.20 RingCentral 0 3 9 0 2.75

Fiserv presently has a consensus target price of $75.32, indicating a potential downside of 5.45%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $86.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Fiserv.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 25.14% 44.25% 11.80% RingCentral -3.92% -5.93% -2.45%

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $5.70 billion 5.66 $1.25 billion $2.56 31.12 RingCentral $501.53 million 14.40 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -259.14

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiserv beats RingCentral on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, training, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH and treasury management, and case management and resolution to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, and lending products and services; and bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, savings banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, merchants, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

