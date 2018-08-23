Financial Survey: LDK Solar (LDKYQ) and JinkoSolar (JKS)

LDK Solar (NYSE: JKS) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar 0.58% 1.89% 0.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LDK Solar has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LDK Solar and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A JinkoSolar 4 3 1 0 1.63

JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.83%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar $4.07 billion 0.09 $21.77 million $0.68 18.18

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats LDK Solar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

