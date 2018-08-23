FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Castleton Technology (CTP)

Castleton Technology (LON:CTP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday.

LON CTP opened at GBX 103 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Castleton Technology has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.96).

In other news, insider David G. Payne purchased 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £14,691 ($18,779.24).

About Castleton Technology

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

