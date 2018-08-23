First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,655 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELG. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

