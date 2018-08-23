First Hawaiian (FHB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

FHB stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $555,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $6,233,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $3,708,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,012,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,373,000 after buying an additional 608,978 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

