First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $555,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.