First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) Insider Purchases C$10,066.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Dustin Simon Vandoorselaere acquired 1,400 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,066.00.

TSE FR traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.87. 612,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,876. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.09.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FR. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.