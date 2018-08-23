First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 148,671 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIT. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,637,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CIT Group by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 496.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 308,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 256,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CIT Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,042,000 after buying an additional 254,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,372,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.64 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

CIT Group stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $174,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,191.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $90,791.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

