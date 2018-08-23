First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Steris PLC (STE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 100.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Steris were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $698,051,000 after acquiring an additional 292,563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,164,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,068,000 after buying an additional 168,528 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,350,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,863,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,765,000 after buying an additional 110,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,421,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In related news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,203 shares of company stock worth $4,473,403 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.14. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.