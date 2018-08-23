First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.68 Million Holdings in PVH Corp (PVH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64,714 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PVH by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in PVH by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 693,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $548,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PVH opened at $154.69 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $179.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.16.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.