First Trust Advisors LP Sells 160,500 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 160,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APC opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on APC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

