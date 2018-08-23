First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPF. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 26.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 29.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 19.6% during the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 102.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

In other First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund has investments in various industry sectors, such as banks; insurance; electric utilities; food products; capital markets; diversified telecommunication services; diversified financial services; wireless telecommunication services; consumer finance; oil, gas and consumable fuels; energy equipment and services; diversified financial services; independent power producers and renewable electricity producers; equity real estate investment trusts; metals and mining; multi-utilities; industrial conglomerates; transportation infrastructure; telecommunication services, and Internet software and services.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.