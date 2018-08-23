Fitrova Market Cap Tops $95,063.00 (FRV)

Fitrova (CURRENCY:FRV) traded 253.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Fitrova has a total market capitalization of $95,063.00 and $0.00 worth of Fitrova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fitrova token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Fitrova has traded up 293.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fitrova Token Profile

Fitrova’s genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Fitrova’s total supply is 7,588,648,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,588,539,029 tokens. Fitrova’s official website is www.fitrova.com. Fitrova’s official Twitter account is @FitrovaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fitrova Token Trading

Fitrova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fitrova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fitrova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fitrova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

