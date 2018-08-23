Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Five Below to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Ryan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total value of $3,613,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $2,166,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $112.30 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

