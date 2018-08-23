FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.22 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post sales of $446.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.20 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $464.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

FLIR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $61.15. 458,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,514.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,001. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,459,000 after purchasing an additional 293,285 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply