FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post sales of $446.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.20 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $464.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

FLIR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $61.15. 458,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,514.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,001. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,459,000 after purchasing an additional 293,285 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.