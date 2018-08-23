Floor & Decor (FND) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of FND traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,665. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 240,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $13,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087,576 shares of company stock valued at $320,676,864 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $13,064,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 87,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $11,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

