Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Stake Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,614,000 after purchasing an additional 251,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5,797.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 60,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.09 to $37.04 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

