Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $39.80 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

In related news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Focus Financial Partners

There is no company description available for Focus Financial Partners Inc

