Forkcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $148,213.00 (FORK)

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Forkcoin has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Forkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00016858 BTC on popular exchanges. Forkcoin has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $148,213.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Forkcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015316 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00273460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00148789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032992 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Forkcoin

Forkcoin’s total supply is 6,702,013 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,313 coins. Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin. Forkcoin’s official website is forkcoin.io. The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Forkcoin

Forkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Forkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Forkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Forkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Forkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.