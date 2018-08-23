Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.74% of Franklin Electric worth $57,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.65 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

