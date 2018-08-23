Franklin Electric (FELE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.65 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,137,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

