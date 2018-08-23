Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,178 shares of company stock worth $10,295,019 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

