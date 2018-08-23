Freshpet Inc (FRPT) VP Sells $212,400.00 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Thursday, August 9th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,257. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -295.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $195,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $199,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $217,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.