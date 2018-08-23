FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.57 Million

Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post $11.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.60 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $10.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $92.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $101.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.62. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Chairman John A. Rolls purchased 152,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 317,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,628.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 237.2% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 657.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

