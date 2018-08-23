Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr Buys 16,817 Shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Stock

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 16,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $265,540.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 30,076 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $425,274.64.

On Friday, August 17th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 8,576 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $119,892.48.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 25,773 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $347,935.50.

On Monday, August 13th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 13,402 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $180,658.96.

On Monday, August 6th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 2,030,892 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $28,798,048.56.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $66,649,187.82.

On Monday, July 30th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 2,015,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

