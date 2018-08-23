FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Caretrust REIT Inc Issued By KeyCorp (CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caretrust REIT in a research report issued on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

