FY2018 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Decreased by Analyst (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $10.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

NYSE PSA opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $180.48 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 29.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $691,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 14.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,369,000 after purchasing an additional 80,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.