FY2018 EPS Estimates for Terra Firma Capital Co. (TII) Increased by Analyst

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terra Firma Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Terra Firma Capital’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Terra Firma Capital alerts:

Shares of TII opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. Terra Firma Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.