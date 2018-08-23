FY2019 Earnings Estimate for People Corp (PEO) Issued By Cormark

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of People in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. People had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of C$33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.70 million.

People stock opened at C$7.96 on Wednesday. People has a twelve month low of C$6.49 and a twelve month high of C$8.34.

In other news, Director Scott Cameron Anderson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$42,380.00. Also, insider Laurie Marc Goldberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$1,600,000.00.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, and human resource services in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

