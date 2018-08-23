FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of CHS opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.99 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

