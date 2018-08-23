FY2019 EPS Estimates for Founders Advantage Capital Corp (FCF) Lifted by Analyst

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Desjardins raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Founders Advantage Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Founders Advantage Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Founders Advantage Capital stock opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.65.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.05. Founders Advantage Capital had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of C$30.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.60 million.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

