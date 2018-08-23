G4S plc (GFS) Receives GBX 305 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 305 ($3.90).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.90) price objective on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their price objective on G4S from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 255 ($3.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Get G4S alerts:

G4S stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 251 ($3.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S has a one year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 342.60 ($4.38).

G4S (LON:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). G4S had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.