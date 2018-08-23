Gap Inc (GPS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GAP were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 56.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,916,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,050,417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 213.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $1,832,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of GAP to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $32,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,760,396 shares in the company, valued at $348,314,018.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections.

